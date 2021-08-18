BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $192.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.01. 73,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

