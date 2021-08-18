BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $192.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.89.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.01. 73,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
