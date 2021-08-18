Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.