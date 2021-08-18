Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$52.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PD stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,846. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

