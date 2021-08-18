Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,619. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

