WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00192927 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

