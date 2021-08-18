Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $173,356.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $173,356.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.83 or 0.99999734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00895498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.86 or 0.06713691 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,119,880 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

