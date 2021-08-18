BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after acquiring an additional 258,798 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

