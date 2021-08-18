BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

