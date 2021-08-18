BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,391 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 114,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

