Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. 75,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

