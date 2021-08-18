Bell Bank Acquires 1,285 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $4,567,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $2,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

