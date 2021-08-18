Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. CGI accounts for approximately 1.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CGI worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after buying an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,474,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

