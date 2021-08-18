Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 3.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 711,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

