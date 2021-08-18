Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

