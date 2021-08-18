Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.44 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.