SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 115,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,023. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc is a life sciences and diagnostics company. It develops multiplexed tests and automated systems for customers who need to measure a variety of biomarkers in blood or other common sample types and commercialize proprietary technologies and products for microarray diagnostics. The firm offers solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development, human diagnostic testing and animal health diagnostic tests.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.