SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 115,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,023. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
About SQI Diagnostics
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.