Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 40.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 57,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

SMMNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

