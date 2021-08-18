Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/9/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/9/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/30/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/28/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/20/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/19/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/13/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/6/2021 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,573. The company has a market cap of $307.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

