Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 7,979 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QNST stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 5,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

