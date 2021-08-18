Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David John Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85.

NTGR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

