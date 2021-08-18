Decentral Games (DG) Price Hits $257.39 on Top Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $257.39 or 0.00561926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $78.14 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,576 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

