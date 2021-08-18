Analysts Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Clorox posted earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $7.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

