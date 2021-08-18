Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 182.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Talos Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 5,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $794.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

