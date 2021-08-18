SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

