CIBC Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.