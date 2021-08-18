DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft’s (DEUZF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DEUZF remained flat at $$9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.