DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft’s (DEUZF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DEUZF remained flat at $$9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.