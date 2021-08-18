Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $$9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

