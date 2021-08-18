Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,438. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $86.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

