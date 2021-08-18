Thomas Story & Son LLC Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cigna by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

