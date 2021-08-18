Hatton Consulting Inc. Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $111.39 and a 12-month high of $191.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

