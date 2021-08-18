Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

