Hatton Consulting Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hatton Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. 41,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.