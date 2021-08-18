Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 29,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

