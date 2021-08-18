Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in July

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. Suez has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts.

