Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Issues Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 115,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Eneti has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eneti stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eneti at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

