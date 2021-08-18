Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.90.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,245. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.