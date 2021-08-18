CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

Shares of CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

