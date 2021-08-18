CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
Shares of CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.
About CynergisTek
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.