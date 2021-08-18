Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 22.7% This Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $30.88 and approximately $514,276.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.88 or 0.00067450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.08 or 0.00858667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00104398 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

