Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $307,497.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00130373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,765.97 or 0.99973842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00892204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.29 or 0.06748416 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.