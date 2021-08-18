WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $496.54 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $496.54 million and approximately $96.99 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

