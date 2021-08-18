Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $205.50

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

