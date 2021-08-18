Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $205.50

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.