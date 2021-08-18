Capital Management Corp VA Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,650 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for 4.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.08% of ONEOK worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,115. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

