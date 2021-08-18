Bell Bank Purchases 52 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $679.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.