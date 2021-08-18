AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes accounts for about 4.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $41,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

