PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. PRA Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.49% of PRA Group worth $26,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

