Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up approximately 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

