Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,515. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.