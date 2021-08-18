Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 34.7%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:CJJD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,124. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 453,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers.

