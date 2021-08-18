Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.54. 235,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $411.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

