Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 6.2%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.43. 19,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,228,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $520,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,161. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

